Orad Launches Morpho 4K for Video Walls

KFAR SABA, ISRAEL—Orad has released Morpho 4K for video walls. Using Orad’s unique canvas concept, Morpho 4K outputs can be arranged in different aspect ratios and layouts according to the shape of the video wall. The resolution can range from 3840 x 1080 in the 2 x 1 setup, to 3840 x 2160 in the 2 x 2 setup, and 7680 x 1080 in the 4 x 1 setup all from a single Morpho 4K station.

Morpho 4K offers both real-time graphics and video capabilities from a single system. All on-screen elements (tickers, videos, animated items, etc), remain synchronized across the whole of the video wall, with no tearing visible on any sections of the output. As all content is displayed in real-time, last minute changes can be made to the content, or to send new data to the graphics in order to make updates on-air.

Morpho 4K can accept up to 4 HD or 4 SD live video insertions, as well as video clips in most industry accepted formats, which can be mapped to different graphical elements on the video wall. All of these video elements then become an integral part of the graphics and are not overlaid as ‘picture-in-picture’ objects, and with just 2 frames delay, they can be used for live link-ups.