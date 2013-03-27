Ooyala Introduces Video Discovery Technology for Personalized Channels

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF. -- Ooyala announced its newest advances in multi-screen video technology for broadcasters and media companies. These include:

-- Ooyala Discovery Guide for personalized programming guides that blend live and VOD content.

-- Hook, a mobile video playback application that simplifies distribution to nearly all Android devices.

-- Ooyala XTV Connect for playback of video discovered on mobile devices via connected TVs.

-- Ooyala Rights Locker for managing entitlements for linear and VOD content on a per-user basis.



Launched in 2012, Ooyala Discovery Guide blends linear, live and on-demand content into an integrated guide. Ooyala Discovery represents a data-driven approach for program schedules, behavioral data, content metadata, explicit user input and editorial controls to provide a personalized channel lineup in a traditional grid presentation. Ooyala’s Discovery technology uses real-time analytics and patented optimization algorithms to provide up-to-the-minute recommendations of the content the viewer is most likely to watch. In addition, Ooyala Discovery Guide includes a watch-later queueing functionality so viewers can select the programming they wish to keep on a personal playlist.



Also new--Hook--a a mobile video playback application that combines the ease of development of the web with the robustness of a native video runtime to solve the problem of version and device fragmentation on Android. In pilot with select customers, Hook was developed to enable media companies to quickly and easily deliver premium content to nearly all Android phones and tablets (going back to Android 2.2) -- a task that until now has been difficult with the limitations of Android in a post-Flash world. Features include live and linear streaming support, studio-approved digital rights management technology, and HLS support to provide adaptive bitrate streaming.



Ooyala XTV Connect allows viewers can send content from their iOS or Android phone or tablet directly to connected TVs and companion devices like Apple TVs. XTV Connect leverages DLNA technology, which comes preinstalled on most connected TVs, and AirPlay for Apple TV. It is an integrated part of the Ooyala technology stack, so publishers can deploy XTV Connect rapidly.



The company also introduced Ooyala Rights Locker, a scalable entitlement system that extends Ooyala’s monetization capabilities for customers that need to manage granular permissions and advanced usage rules for linear and VOD content on a per-user basis. Rights Locker integrates with a publisher’s subscriber management system to grant rights to either an individual asset, such as a live event or movie, or a bundle of assets such as a TV series or linear channel. Ooyala’s authorization system integrates Rights Locker to enable customers to manage consumers’ access to any encrypted, multi-DRM protected, or simply authorized streams.



Ooyala’s technology will be on display at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.