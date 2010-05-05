Omneon provides China's Guizhou TV with new platform for media storage, playout

China’s Guizhou TV has deployed Omneon’s MediaGrid active storage system. Installed along with Omneon MediaDeck media server systems, the MediaGrid replaces Guizhou TV's existing server systems to enable more flexible and reliable transmission operations.

Omneon’s MediaGrid provides 24TB of nearline storage for Guizhou TV's transmission operations. The broadcaster uses four 500GB MediaDeck systems to ingest content (MPEG-2 long GOP 15Mb/s) and four more 500GB MediaDeck systems for playout of 12 SD channels. The multiformat support of both the Omneon MediaGrid and MediaDeck systems enables Guizhou TV to import content in various file types from its nonlinear editing systems directly into the MediaDeck playout server for smooth playout under the control of Dayang automation.