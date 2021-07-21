Olympics: TVU Networks in Tokyo to Support Broadcasters

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—TVU Networks has announced that it is providing extensive support for new and existing customers at the Summer Games with a variety of services and products.

TVU’s help at the game includes tech support, live pool feeds, rights cleared access to live video feeds, free use of TVU Anywhere full HD live transmission of video for athlete interviews and stories, and on-site studio and camera crew services.

TVU also has an extensive inventory of TVU One mobile transmitters for rent in Tokyo, as well as the TVU Remote Production System (RPS) for multi-camera REMI production and professional ENG camera crews to cover the event.

Other cloud-based rental options include TVU Producer for live multi-camera video production in the cloud with no latency, as well as TVU Grid for scalable point-to-multipoint live video distribution and the TVU Partyline broadcast-quality live production collaboration platform. TVU also has studio space in downtown Tokyo available for rent.

The services are designed to help broadcasters cope with the many challenges created by trying to cover the games during the pandemic.

TVU has been on site before the start of the game, helping more than 100 broadcasters looking to elevate the quality of their remote production coverage, including: ESPN, beIN Sports, Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS), Shanghai Media Group (SMG), Joongang Tongyang Broadcasting Company (JTBC) in South Korea, China Global Television Networks（CGTN) and 7NEWS Australia, the company reported.