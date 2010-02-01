Ohio’s Dispatch Broadcast Group migrates to HD with Snell Kahuna

The Dispatch Broadcast Group's CBS affiliate, WBNS-TV, has rolled out central Ohio’s first HD newscast using a Kahuna multiformat SD/HD production switcher from Snell. The independent station group has also deployed a second Kahuna to power the recent HD upgrade for its 10TV Productions division and the Ohio News Network (ONN), a 24-hour news channel co-located at the WBNS studios in Columbus.

The two Kahuna switchers have given Dispatch a smooth and cost-effective path to native HD broadcasting by allowing the crew to seamlessly incorporate SD sources into its HD transmissions.

Pat Ingram, director of engineering for WBNS-TV and the Dispatch Broadcast Group, said the Kahuna switchers allow him to deliver high-quality HD broadcasts without having to purchase expensive upconversion systems or adopt a more complex workflow.

At WBNS, Kahuna is used for live HD news broadcasts and other live-to-server productions, including coverage of local events such as food parades and telethons. Although primarily based on HD-originated content, WBNS still relies on Kahuna's multiformat capabilities to incorporate SD sources.