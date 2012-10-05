Obama Ads Flood Swing States

NEW YORK–President Obama’s reelection campaign has reinforced its efforts in key swing states through TV ads, according to Nielsen.



Year-to-date through the beginning of September, the Obama campaign has flooded nine key battleground states with almost 230,000 ads, more than twice the ads from Romney’s campaign (87,000). The President’s campaign has placed more ads in every swing state, except Wisconsin, where Romney’s led by a small margin – 561 ads.



While advertising units vary from state to state, Ohio demonstrates the greatest disparity between the campaigns’ efforts. The Romney campaign ran approximately 17,000 ad units in Ohio (the campaign’s highest concentration for any swing state), while Obama’s has run nearly three times that amount (51,000). No Republican presidential candidate to-date has ever won the White House without Ohio’s electoral votes.



The swing state with the next highest number of ads from the Obama campaign so far is Virginia, with 36,000 units to Romney’s 12,000.



