NVerzion provides WQLN with improved operations for three playout channels

WQLN has completed the expansion of its automation and archive system, giving the Erie, PA, PBS affiliate greater control and consistency in the management and content delivery of the station's three channels.

The WQLN expansion order included three NVerzion NControl application licenses, providing the station with greater functionality to create, edit and schedule programming; NGest to transfer material from one format to another; NPoint to preview, trim, segment and create new segmented clips from existing clips on a video server; NTime to provide automated record events; Creative Protocol Interface Module (CPIM); and a TeraStore 24/1500 nearline storage system.

The CPIM is a gateway interface to the traffic system for dynamic updates and synchronization using XML messaging. Using this tool, WQLN can manage its database, archive, schedule and other vital tools with greater efficiency. The TeraStore scalable storage archive provides the station with fast access to terabytes of content in a rack-mount configuration, enabling faster-than-real-time transfers and storage flexibility.