No ATSC DTV for Cuba



Radio Havana Cuba announced Tuesday on their English Web page in the story Digital Television Developed in Cuba for 2020, that the island nation will not be following North America or Europe’s path to DTV. While the translation is a little rough, the article says specialists have announced that Cuba will develop digital television using the Chinese, Japanese or Brazilian terrestrial DTV standards. The transition is expected to require an investment of 100 million dollars and the development of digital television sets.



Another article, Cuba tendra en 2020 television digital - Google translation to English on SDP noticias.com goes into more detail. It says Chinese manufacturer Haier will make a million television receivers for the country. On Oct. 24, Cuba celebrated the 60th anniversary of television on the Caribbean island.



