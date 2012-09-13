N.M. PBS Taps Ikegami for HD Upgrade

MAYWOOD, N.J–New Mexico PBS has purchased four new Ikegami cameras and three monitors to produce HD programming on its four digital broadcast channels in Central and Northern New Mexico.

Jim Gale, director of engineering and operations for New Mexico PBS

The new HD plant includes three new Ikegami HDK-790EX III full digital HD cameras for the studio, an Ikegami HDL-45E 3CCD multipurpose compact HDTV camera, and three Ikegami HLM-1750WR 17-inch HDTV Multi-Format LCD color monitors.

The Ikegami HDK-790EX III cameras use 2.3 million-pixel 2/3-inch AIT CCDs, and feature 16-bit A/D conversion/38-bit internal digital processing circuits. “The cameras we selected had to have superior imagery, and also be easy to use,” said Jim Gale, director of engineering and operations for New Mexico PBS. “The Ikegami HDK-790EX III creates beautiful pictures for us, which are high fidelity and have visual impact. We consistently produce incredible video with these cameras.”

The HDL-45E 3CCD compact HDTV camera is affixed to a jib for productions such as “New Mexico in Focus,” “Connect,” and “Public Square,” and the trio of Ikegami HLM-1750WR 17-inch HDTV Multi-Format LCD color monitors are being used in the control room.