Nielsen: VP Debate Draws Just Over 43M Viewers
Ratings down more than 25% from 2020 VP debate
NEW YORK—An estimated 43.15 million viewers watched the CBS News Vice Presidential Debate across 15 networks on Tuesday, according to Nielsen. The first and only vice presidential debate of the 2024 election was held at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York and featured the Republican nominee, U.S. Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, and the Democratic nominee, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.
The debate aired live from approximately 9:00 p.m. to 10:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday evening. A full list of reported networks can be referenced in the viewership table below.
The bulk of viewers—just over 38 million—watched on the four commercial broadcast networks and three biggest cable networks, CNN, Fox News Channel and MSNBC, according to “The Hollywood Reporter.”
While these preliminary numbers only cover the broadcasts, Fox News Media claimed the highest number of viewers of the simulcast event. Unlike Nielsen, though, Fox News included viewers across all platforms—including its Fox Business Network and its streaming platforms—with 10.4 million viewers estimated to have watched, it said.
Ratings were down 25.5% from the 2020 debate between Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, now the vice president, and then-Vice President Mike Pence, which drew just under 58 million.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.