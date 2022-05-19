Nielsen: Streaming Hits Record Levels, Accounts for 30% of TV Viewing

NEW YORK—Nielsen’s The Gauge is reporting that streaming reached another record high in April, capturing 30.4% of total TV viewing and surpassing its previous record of 29.7% set in March 2022.

While overall TV viewing dropped by 2.1% from March, streaming volume was virtually identical to the prior month, helping to increase its share by over 0.6%.

Broadcast viewing was down 3% in April and lost 0.2 share points from March, falling to 24.7% of total TV viewing. The April data showed a nearly 15% decrease in content from the drama genre as season finales began to air, in addition to a 38% drop in sports on broadcast networks. Broadcast news viewing remained flat compared to March.

Cable also lost 0.2 share points in April and saw a month over month usage decline of 2.5%, which dropped its overall share of TV viewing to 36.8%. While sports viewing on cable increased 17% from March, driven primarily by both the NBA playoffs and the NCAA Final Four, cable news saw its first downward trend in several months (-16.9%) which hampered cable's overall share.

The Gauge also showed that HBO Max achieved a 1% share of streaming for the first time, allowing it to move out of the "Other Streaming" category and stand alongside fellow streaming platforms that have previously exceeded the 1% share threshold.

The "Other Streaming" category, which includes any high-bandwidth video streaming on TV that is not individually broken out, has grown by more than two share points since The Gauge debuted with May 2021 data. This category's consistent growth reflects insights into audiences' rising engagement with the growing number of streaming platforms.