Nielsen 33.5 Million Watch President Obama’s State of the Union Address

NEW YORK -- On Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2013 President Barack Obama delivered the first State of the Union address of his second term in office. The address was carried live from approximately 9 to 10:15 p.m. on 15 networks and tape delayed on Univision. The sum of the average audience for those networks was 33.5 million viewers with a combined household rating of 21.8. The networks carrying the address were Fox, ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Azteca, Univision, MundoFox, CNBC, CNN, Fox Business, Fox News Channel, MSNBC, Current, Centric and Galavision.

State of the Union, Feb. 12, 2013 Networks Combined Household Ratings No. of Households No. of Viewers (P2+) FOX, ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Azteca, UNI, MFX, CNBC, CNN, Fox Business, Fox News Channel, MSNBC, Current, Centric, GALA 21.8 24,767,047 33,497,607 Source: Nielsen



Below is a historical look at past State of the Union addresses.

Past State of the Union Addresses Date Networks HH Rating No. HH No. of Viewers President 1/24/2012 ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, TEL, TF, UNI, CNBC, CNN, FBN, FoxNC, GALA, MSNBC and MUN2 24.0 27,569,423 37,752,613 Obama 1/25/2011 ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, TEL, UNI, CNN, Centric, CNBC, FoxNC, and MSNBC 26.6 30,871,688 42,789,947 Obama 1/27/2010 ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, TEL, UNI, CNN, BET, CNBC, FoxNC, MSNBC 29.8 34,182,725 48,009,595 Obama 2/24/2009* ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNBC, CNN, FoxNC, MSNBC, TELEMUNDO, UNIVISION 32.5 37,185,000 52,373,000 Obama 1/28/2008 ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, FoxNC, MSNBC, TELEMUNDO^, UNIVISION 24.7 27,702,000 37,515,000 G.W Bush 1/23/2007 ABC, CBS, Fox**, NBC, CNN, FoxNC, MSNBC, TELEMUNDO**, UNIVISION ** 29.6 32,968,000 45,486,000 G.W. Bush 1/31/2006 ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, FoxNC, MSNBC 26.9 29,578,000 41,699,000 G.W. Bush 1/31/2006 TELEMUNDO, AZTECA AMERICA, TELFUTURA, TELEMUNDO 8.4 950,000 1,480,000 G.W. Bush 2/2/2005 ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, FoxNC, MSNBC 25.2 27,699,000 38,382,000 G. W. Bush 2/2/2005 TELEMUNDO, TELEFUTURA 6 660,000 1,050,000 G. W. Bush 1/20/2004 ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, CNBC, FoxNC, MSNBC 28 30,286,000 43,411,000 G. W. Bush 1/28/2003 ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, CNBC, FoxNC, MSNBC 38.8 41,447,000 62,061,000 G. W. Bush 1/29/2002 ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, CNBC, FoxNC, MSNBC 33.6 35,547,000 51,773,000 G.W. Bush 2/27/2001* ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, FoxNC, MSNBC 27.6 28,201,000 39,793,000 G.W. Bush 1/27/2000 ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, FoxNC, MSNBC 22.4 22,536,000 31,478,000 Clinton 1/19/1999 ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, FoxNC, MSNBC 31 30,700,000 43,500,000 Clinton 1/27/1998 ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, CNBC, FoxNC, MSNBC 37.2 36,513,000 53,077,000 Clinton 2/0/1997 ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN 28.4 27,600,000 41,100,000 Clinton 1/23/1996 ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN 29.6 28,400,000 40,900,000 Clinton 1/24/1995 ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN 29.5 28,100,000 42,200,000 Clinton 1/25/1994 ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN 32.9 31,000,000 45,800,000 Clinton 2/17/1993* ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN 44.3 41,200,000 66,900,000 Clinton *2/17/93, 2/27/01 and 2/24/09 officially the “Address to the Joint Sessions of Congress.” ^Telemundo’s coverage was tape delayed, all other networks carried live.**On 1/23/07 the coverage of these networks goes beyond a common end time & includes the State Of The Union Address & commentary. This does not include the Democratic Response.

