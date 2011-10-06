NFL’s Houston Texans Sign On With LiveU



PARAMUS, N.J.: LiveU, provider of portable video-over-cellular solutions, was tapped by the NFL’s Houston Texans football team to provide its live video transmission technology. The company’s newly enhanced LU60 3G/4G video transmission backpack will allow Texans fans to view live pre-game and post-game video on the franchise’s website while the team is at home and on the road, including ongoing activities and special events ranging from press conferences and team practices to charity lunches and cheerleader tryouts.



LiveU says its “flagship LU60 product is the industry’s first bonded 3G/4G LTE backpack with proprietary RF technology,” with “up to 1080 HD video and sub-second latency for a satellite-like experience.” LiveU also recently announced the addition of the newly released LU40i ultra-portable handheld 3G/4G bonded solution to complement its product portfolio.



