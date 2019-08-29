Nexstar Stations to Feature Daily National Anthem Broadcast

IRVING, Texas—Nexstar television stations are bringing back an old tradition with a new twist this Labor Day, daily broadcasts of “The Star Spangled Banner.” Nexstar is the second station group that will be including these daily broadcasts of the national anthem—Gray TV announced it was doing so back in June—but it will have emerging singer/songwriters record their own versions.

In a partnership with Broadcast Music Inc. and Belmont Unviersity’s Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business, performers will record their own version of a music video for “The Star Spangled Banner” that will be produced at Belmont’s Ocean Way Studios. Nexstar will broadcast these renditions at the beginning and end of the day across 171 stations in 100 markets, reaching an estimated 43 million homes.

“This unique collaboration supports higher education in business for the music and entertainment industry, while providing aspiring professional artists and songwriters a national distribution platform to showcase their respective talents,” said Tim Busch. President of Nexstar Broadcasting. “We look forward to returning the time-honored tradition of including the National Anthem in our stations’ broadcasts with this new partnership.”