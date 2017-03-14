Nexstar Media Group Joins Local Media Consortium

SARASOTA, FLA.—The Local Media Consortium (LMC) is pulling up another chair to its alliance of media companies as Nexstar Media Group has announced its membership. The LMC is a strategic partnership of 1,700 print, broadcast and online local media companies, including 171 full power TV stations in 100 markets across the country.

“At Nexstar Media Group we are committed to localism innovation and growth. Our goal is to maximize every opportunity to become the local consumer's and advertiser's number one choice across all screens. Through our LMC membership, we will have the valuable opportunity to collaborate with other leading local media and technology companies, while further extending the reach and accessibility of Nexstar's content and services," said Tom O'Brien, Nexstar Media Group's Executive Vice President, Digital and Chief Revenue Officer.

As a new member, Nexstar will be able to receive technology and content solutions from other LMC members, including the likes of Google, Yahoo and Monster.