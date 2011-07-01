New Zealand contribution network powered by Net Insight

Net Insight, a provider of scalable transport solutions for media, IP and broadcast networks, has supplied new signal processing equipment to support the Auckland metro network operated by Kordia, a broadcast and telecommunications company in New Zealand.

Kordia has been a Net Insight customer since 2006. Recently Kordia selected Net Insight and their Nimbra 680 platform for the Auckland Metro network. Net Insight’s Nimbra platform reduces operational costs associated with delivering video, voice and data by 50 percent while making users more competitive in the delivery of existing and new media services.

Already in operation, this expansion phase covers new network sites in Auckland and Wellington.

The existing contribution network will also be used in September to provide live sports video content to Kordia's customers around the world.

Techtel, Net Insight’s local distributor for Australia and New Zealand, completed commissioning and training onsite at Kordia earlier this year.