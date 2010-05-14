New York Giants send uncompressed HD files with Azzurro fiber circuit

The New York Giants are using video transport technology from Azzurro HD for an HD video fiber circuit from the NFL team's new training center in East Rutherford, NJ. The dedicated circuit connects the training center to Azzurro's all-digital ASI, SDI and HD video switching facility in New York, NY.

The uncompressed HD video fiber circuit was installed the week of April 22, in time for the NFL Draft, and is now being used to transmit interviews, live shots and press conferences from the facility's nine state-of-the-art meeting rooms and auditorium to Azzurro HD's New York switching center where the feed can be sent to any local or national broadcaster or sports news outlet.

The Giants' new training facility is just west of the stadium and occupies 199,000sq ft on a 20-acre campus.

Azzurro HD operates an all-digital, HD-enabled aggregation and switching facility for video content, located in "The Hub" at 32 Avenue of the Americas in New York City. The company also offers broadcast facility systems design and integration services.