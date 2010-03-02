New technology transmits wireless HD on license-free spectrum in Vancouver

Over the years, the Olympics have proven to be an important venue for new developments in TV technology.

One advancement that helped deliver live HD coverage of hockey played at General Motors Place in Vancouver was a new technology from Boxx TV called Meridian. According to the company, Meridian is a near-zero-delay digital wireless system that transmits uncompressed HD signals from untethered cameras to multiple receivers.

The new wireless camera system uses license-free spectrum between 5.1GHz and 5.8GHz. It relies on technology to sort between pixels of importance and a next-generation WiFi technology called multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO) antenna technology to ease setup, maximize efficiency and deliver wireless HD with a mere 1ms of latency.

In this podcast interview, Scott Walker, CTO of Boxx TV, discusses the new technology and how it was used in Vancouver at the Winter Olympics.