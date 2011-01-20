New Jersey, Delaware VHF TV Auction Applications Received



The FCC this week released a Public Notice (DA 11-7) announcing the short form applications received for Auction 90 for two VHF DTV channels—Ch. 4 in Atlantic City, N.J. and Ch. 5 in Seaford, Del.



The FCC said that eight of the applications were complete and two were classified as incomplete. (Applicants with incomplete applications are allowed to correct and resubmit applications by Jan. 21.)



Two of the complete applications were for the Atlantic City slot, with the balance requesting both allotments.



It will be interesting to see the bids offered in the auction, which starts Feb. 15.



The field strength at the FCC service area contour for low-band VHF DTV stations is only 28 dBµV/m, allowing the stations to show predicted coverage over a very large area at the maximum allowed effective radiated power. In practical terms, the high noise level (natural and man-made) at these frequencies, plus the large antenna required to effectively receive the signals, greatly limits coverage and can make indoor reception difficult, if not impossible.



