New Graphics to Enhance NBC Sports Philadelphia ‘BetCast’ Coverage

PHILADELPHIA—NBC Sports Philadelphia will return with its alternative 76ers sports betting-focused broadcast tonight at 7 p.m. EDT on NBC Sports Philadelphia+ with new, enhanced graphics to present real-time sports betting data.

The production, “NBC Sports Betcast: 76ers vs. Knicks,” is the first of 10 games to be covered during the betting-centric production lineup. Marc Farzetta will host the coverage alongside sports betting expert Brad Feinberg and Anthony Gargano from 97.5 the Fanatic.

The new betting-focused graphics and data will complement their analysis, which will focus on betting odds and how they are affected by the flow of the game.

“These broadcasts are a fun way for fans to be more engaged with our games,” said Shawn Oleksiak, NBC Sports Philadelphia vice president of Live Events. “From the casual sports bettor, to those just learning the basics, these game broadcasts will entertain as well as inform those interested in sports betting.”

Marc Zumoff, Alaa Abdelnaby and Serena Winters will call the game on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The remaining schedule of NBC Sports BetCast 76eers games includes: