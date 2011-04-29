New England Sports Network, HTN extend agreement

The New England Sports Network (NESN) has extended its contract with HTN Communications (HTN) for another three years. Under the agreement, HTN will continue to provide AV backhaul services for NESN's Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins feeds, which are managed and monitored from HTN's state-of-the-art New York City technical operations center.

NESN is owned by the Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins and is delivered to more than 4 million homes throughout the six-state New England region and nationally as NESN National. In addition to Red Sox and Bruins coverage, the network is dedicated to keeping fans informed and entertained with “NESN Daily,” a nightly sports news and information program; more than 100 NESN University college sporting events annually; and distinctive Original NESN Entertainment productions.

HTN has been the exclusive provider of AV backhaul services to NESN since its inception.