New Egyptian state TV HD studios rely on RTS/TELEX for intercom system
With new investment in its Nile TV International channel, Egyptian state television has prepared the way for the country's first-ever broadcasts in HD quality.
As part of the program, two of the channel's studios have been completely redesigned and re-equipped. System Design in Egypt, which specified and installed the intercom system for the new studios, worked with RTS/TELEX's Egyptian partner Manial Business Center (MBC Broadcast) regarding the design of the system.
Egyptian TV's new reference studios feature a variety of intercom systems from RTS/TELEX. The heart of the command center is formed by two modular Cronus matrices, each with 32 channels. Although connected with one another, and therefore forming a logical matrix, the two devices are autonomous and capable of being operated independently.
Among the other components installed are 15 KP-32-16 and three KP-32 keypanels, a full-duplex BTR-800 wireless station, and a large number of TELEX TR-800-C6 beltpacks and TELEX PH-44R headsets. A TIF-2000 digital hybrid telephone line interface from RTS, which is compatible with Cronus, ADAM, and Zeus matrices, rounded out the installation.
