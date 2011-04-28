New Dawn Satellite Launched

Last Friday, April 22, a heavy-lift Ariane 5 flight orbited two satellite payloads, Yahsat Y1A and Intelsat New Dawn after launch from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana. Yahsat Y1A is the first satellite to be operated by the United Arab Emirate's Al Yah Satellite Communications Co.



This C- and Ku-band satellite will provide media broadcasting and telecommunications from Europe to South Asia from 52.5 degrees east longitude (EL). The satellite was built by Astrium, and is based on the Eurostar E3000 platform. Its Ku-band and C-band communications payload was supplied by Thales Alenia Space.



The Intelsat New Dawn spacecraft is the result of a joint venture between Intelsat and a consortium lead by Convergence Partners. It will serve Africa from 32.8 degrees EL using 28 C-band and 24 Ku-band 36 MHz transponders and provide Internet, media and data network services. The spacecraft was built by Orbital Services Corporation. New Dawn is the 52nd satellite launched by Arianespace for Intelsat.



The total payload weight was 10,064 kg, including 8,965 kg for the two satellites. Arianespace said this performance sets a new payload record for the Ariane launch vehicle. It was the 43rd successful launch in row for Arianespace.



