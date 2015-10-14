Network Ten Hits Road with Dejero GoBox

WATERLOO, ONTARIO—Dejero has gone down under with Australia’s Network Ten announcing it has added Dejero’s Live+ GoBox transmitters. These GoBox units allow journalists to broadcast live from remote locations using bonded cellular, Wi-Fi and portable satellite connections, as well as the ability to record up to 40 hours of HD video for later broadcasts.

Network Ten has deployed the GoBox transmitters in New South Wales and Queensland to broadcast live news and supply feeds of live entertainment to Dejero’s Live+ broadcast servers at network centers in Brisbane and Sydney. News crews can also use the GoBox to execute live crosses where traditional microwave links would be impractical. The GoBox transmitters join the Live+ mobile transmitters that Network Ten acquired last October.

Dejero is a provider of mobile video technology located in Waterloo, Ontario.