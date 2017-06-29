Netflix to Introduce Dolby Atmos to Original Content

LOS GATOS, CALIF.—Netflix has announced it has added Dolby Atmos sound to all its new original content, beginning with Bong Joon-ho’s “Okja.”

The film is also being presented in Dolby Vision, the company’s high-dynamic range video format.

The combined Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision streaming experience from Netflix will be available on 2017 LG OLED TVs pending an update soon.

Netflix says it plans to roll out support to additional devices “over time,” making the Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision combined experience more accessible to Netflix users around the world.

“Netflix and Dolby share the same vision for delivering spectacular experiences to consumers,” said Giles Baker, senior vice president, Consumer Entertainment Group, Dolby Laboratories. “With consumers already able to experience Dolby Vision on Netflix, it was a natural continuation of our partnership to bring a new level of immersive audio with Dolby Atmos to Netflix members around the world.”

“With the addition of Dolby Atmos support on Netflix, we are enabled to deliver the most cutting-edge experience to our global members and provide another creative tool to the artists,” added Greg Peters, chief product officer, Netflix. “I’m excited for Netflix members all over the world to be able to get a theater-quality experience in the comfort of their own homes.”

