Netflix, Dreamworks announce ‘Turbo’ original kids series

Netflix and DreamWorks Animation announced Feb. 12 they will create the first-ever Netflix original series for kids.

The show will be based on the DreamWorks Animation movie “Turbo,” which will premier in theaters this summer. The Netflix series “Turbo: F.A.S.T.” (Fast Action Stunt Team) debuts exclusively in December in the United States and across the globe in the 40 countries where Netflix offers its service.

"Families love Netflix, so creating an original series for kids was a natural for us. And we're doing it in a big way by adapting “Turbo,” this year's DreamWorks Animation summer tentpole movie," said Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer of Netflix.

DreamWorks Animation's “Turbo” is a high velocity 3-D comedy about an ordinary snail who dares to dream big – and fast.

Last year, Netflix members streamed more than 2 billion hours of kids content.