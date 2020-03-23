Netflix Commits $100M in Support to Production, Creative Communities

LOS GATOS—With the wide-range of television and film productions shutting down because of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Netflix has announced the creation of a $100 million fund to assist the production and creative communities most impacted by those work stoppages.

Most of the funds will go toward workers on Netflix’s own productions around the world, and will be looked at on a production by production basis. These funds will be in addition to the two weeks pay that Netflix already committed to the crew and casts on suspended productions, the streamer says.

Netflix has also announced that it will support the broader TV and film industries, promising $15 million of the fund to third parties and nonprofits providing emergency relief to out-of-work crew and cast in countries where Netflix has a large production base.

Specifically, this will include $1 million donations each to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation COVID-19 Disaster Fund, the Motion Picture and Television Fund and the Actors Fund Emergency Assistance in the U.S. In Canada, $1 million will be split between the AFC and Fondation des Artistes.

Other regions where Netflix has a big production presence—including Europe, Latin America and Asia—Netflix says it is working with existing industry organizations to arrange creative community emergency relief efforts. Details are expected to be announced soon.

“What’s happening is unprecedented,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer. “We are only as strong as the people we work with and Netflix is fortunate to be able to help those hardest hit in our industry through this challenging time.”