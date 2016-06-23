NEP to Build Ziggo Sports Playout and Production Facilities

HILVERSUM, NETHERLANDS—NEP has been tasked by Liberty Global to build, operate and maintain playout and technical production facilities for its Ziggo Sports channels. Liberty has seven total channels under its Ziggo banner, as well as five OTT internet channels/streams for Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Ziggo Sports will be located in the Hilversum Media Part at NEP Studio 20. As part of this build out, NEP will provide Ziggo with an end-to-end workflow developed by NEP and built in-house; it will include teleport, MCR, studios, Cloud Production, live and post production facilities and offices. In addition, NEP will provide technical infrastructure, operational control and 24/7 support. Over the next few months, the technical infrastructure will be built in NEP’s data center, and later in the offices, technical rooms and studios. NEP will also provide Peptalk and F1 services.

NEP will work with Ziggo on the project, as well as producers Southfields and The Media Brothers.