NEP Studios Selects Autoscript Teleprompting



SHELTON, CONN.: NEP Studios, a division of NEP Broadcasting, LLC, recently purchased a quantity of Autoscript equipment for use at its Studio 33, Studio 52, Studio 54, 5th Avenue Studio and Midtown Studio locations.



NEP Studios recently purchased a series of 17- and 19-inch teleprompter monitors, 15-inch talent monitors, ClockPlus timecode displays and WinPlus-News software from Autoscript for use in five of its nine studio facilities in Manhattan. Autoscript’s LED17TFT and LED19TFT wide-angle, on-camera prompters incorporate Autoscript’s latest illumination technology, the thin-film transistor LED system. Unlike cold cathode fluorescent tubes, which take many minutes to reach full efficiency and light output, the LED17TFT and LED19TFT offer instant warm-up to full brightness. In addition, these on-camera teleprompters come with a wide-angle hood, making them optimal for news- or studio-based productions.



Autoscript’s WinPlus-News software is a prompting package that features drop-down menus and configurable display options. The WinPlus News package comes complete with a configurable five-button Deskpad Optical Scroll Control and a PCI Promptcard, which provides two video outputs (PAL/NTSC) and Genlock option. Autoscript now also offers the WinPlus PCI card with an optional SDI card with five video outputs.



WinPlus-News is compatible with leading newsroom systems, including ENPS and iNEWS, which allows NEP Studios to integrate show rundowns and clip information. The incorporated use of both ENPS and iNEWS with the WinPlus software provides NEP Studios with an all-in-one solution for show rundowns, cues and prompting.



ClockPlus is an LED SMPTE/EBU timecode display that has the added feature of changing color from green to red when a suitable Tally input is applied.



