NEP Studios provides a home for Arise Networks

Thanks to a new long-term agreement, Arise Networks, a newly launched global television network that will deliver news, current events and entertainment programming to audiences across the U.S., Europe and Africa, will now broadcast from a reconfigured production facility provided by NEP Studios in New York City.

Arise Networks launched two programs, Arise Entertainment 360 and the talk show Arise America, from NEP’s Manhattan facility on March 11.

Within its 401 Fifth Avenue facility, NEP Studios divided a 6000-sq-ft studio into two 3000-sq-ft studios, one for the Arise Network and a second for an adjoining client already using the larger studio.

NEP Studios designed and built two HD control rooms for the two clients with multiple fiber patches connecting the control room and studio on the eighth floor with the newsroom and offices on the seventh floor.

The fiber connectivity gives the network the flexibility for broadcasting from the studio or from standup positions in the newsroom. NEP also enabled the network to bring live feeds in from its London broadcasting center.

“With a constant stream of live and breaking news, networks like Arise often need to change how and where they report information to their viewers, and require a great deal of flexibility from their studio facility,” said Barry Katz, senior vice president and general manager of NEP Studios. “With these needs in mind, we tackled the challenge of creating a completely new studio from scratch in a very short time without disrupting the program in the studio next door.”

In addition to New York and London, Arise News will operate news centers in Johannesburg and Lagos, Nigeria, with additional news bureaus in Washington, D.C., Brazil, Beijing, New Delhi and Los Angeles.