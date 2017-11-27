NEP Australia Makes Move to IP With Ross Video

OTTAWA—NEP Australia is making the switch to an all IP-enabled production infrastructure based on the SMPTE ST-2110 standard for video over IP, and it has turned to Ross Video to help provided the necessary equipment. Among the products that NEP Australia is bringing in is the AIMS-compliant Newt family of point-of-use IP signal converters.

NEP Australia is transitioning from an SDI to an all-IP infrastructure for outside broadcast and live production from two IP-centralized production hubs in Sydney and Melbourne that allow for remote Software Defined Production.

The Newt from Ross features open control and can work in a wide range of environments with Ross DashBoard, NMOS IS-04/IS-05, EmBER+/Ravenna and a published JSON API for custom integrations.

The choice to go with Newt was a collaboration between NEP Australia and Ross Video to have a system to drive NEP’s video monitors, according to Marc Segar, director of technology for NEP Australia.