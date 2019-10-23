NBCUniversal Social Analytics to Be Handled by ListenFirst

NEW YORK—NBCUniversal and ListenFirst have announced a new partnership that will have ListenFirst handle social analytics for NBCU’s global brand portfolio, including its TV networks, TV stations, TV operations, films and theme parks.

NBCUniversal has more than 1,500 social handles and had a social fan footprint of more than 270 million people and nearly a billion social engagements in 2018. ListenFirst will streamline all of those social handles into one unified analytics platform, and will provide insights that will help set NBCU’s social media audience engagement strategy.

ListenFirst will also provide NBCU’s ad sales team with measurement of partnerships, as well as syndicated rankings of social media performance of TV shows, TV networks, media properties and influencers across media and entertainment industries.

“We are thrilled that NBCUniversal has selected ListenFirst to help manage its social reporting, enabling a consistent global strategy for all teams and agency partners who touch social,” said Jason Klein, co-founder and co-CEO of ListenFirst.