NBCUniversal Opens Albuquerque Film, TV Studio

ALBUQUERQUE, NM—NBCUniversal and the state of New Mexico celebrated the opening of a new TV and film studio this week, designed to emphasize the region’s growing presence as hi-tech and media production destination.

The ribbon cutting ceremony and press conference for NBCUniversal’s New Mexico Production Studio is the culmination of an effort between the state, city of Albuquerque and NBCUniversal announced in 2019. The State of New Mexico Economic Development Department committed $7.7 million through the Local Economic Development Act while the City of Albuquerque committed another $3 million from its LEDA fund to the public-private partnership, according to KRQE.com.

NBCUniversal has a 10-year lease on the production space which encompasses 84,000 square feet of television and film production. The company has also committed to $500 million in direct production over the next decade and employ up to 330 people, an impact of $1.1 billion during the period, according to the economists for the state.

According to the governor’s office, the Peacock comedy series “MacGruber” starring Will Forte will begin filming at the facility through August 2021.

