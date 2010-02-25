NBC Universal relies on 152in Panasonic plasma display for Winter Games

Panasonic is providing its 152in plasma display panel to NBC during the network’s studio coverage of the Winter Games from Vancouver, British Columbia.

The company is providing NBC with the panel, one of the world’s largest plasma displays, as well as technical and engineering support. The plasma display is being used in NBC’s broadcast studio to provide HD images from the competition to enhance the network’s studio coverage of the games.

Panasonic's 152in plasma display features a new display panel that Panasonic developed with quadruple luminous efficiency. The plasma delivers dynamic, overwhelming image quality with an 8.84-million pixel resolution (2160 x 4096) — more than four times the 1080p HD specification.

The ultra-large panel has a screen size equivalent to nine 50in plasma displays with an effective viewing area of 11.2ft by 5.9ft.

