NBC Universal Digital Studio, Samsung Electronics launch multiplatform series

NBC Universal and Samsung Electronics, and its media agency Starcom, are teaming up to launch “FCU: Fact Checkers Unit,” a branded digital series that features the handset manufacturer’s new Galaxy S smart phone. The six-mobisode series will be distributed globally on mobile, broadband and VOD platforms. NBC Universal plans to promote the program on NBC and SyFy among other networks.

The series is about two fact checkers who go to extreme lengths to check ridiculous celebrity-related facts for an entertainment magazine. The Samsung Galaxy S will play a role as the fact checkers use it to find celebrities’ homes and look up photos and content. As part of the deal, Samsung will get metrics. The series, set to debut in August, is part of a deal whereby Samsung will tie in a media schedule across other NBC platforms to promote the mobisodes. NBC Universal Digital Studio has produced original digital series in the past, but this is the first that will be globally distributed.