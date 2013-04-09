NBC Sports Takes TV Into the Cloud With Microsoft Azure

LAS VEGAS -- NBC Sports Group is adopting Microsoft Windows Azure Media Services for its digital platforms, including NBCSports.com, NBCOlympics.com and GolfChannel.com, starting this summer.



Microsoft will provide both live-streaming and on-demand viewing services for more than 5,000 hours of games and events on devices, such as smartphones, tablets and PCs. These services will allow sports fans to be able to catch up on events and highlights that aired on NBC Sports Group platforms.



NBC Sports Group’s portfolio of properties includes the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, “Sunday Night Football,” Notre Dame Football, Premier League soccer, Major League Soccer, Formula One and IndyCar racing, PGA Tour, U.S. Open golf, French Open tennis, Triple Crown horse racing, and more.



Microsoft is working on the project with iStreamPlanet Co., and its live video workflow management product Aventus. Aventus will integrate with Windows Azure Media Services to provide a scalable, reliable, live video workflow solution to help bring NBC Sports Group programming to the cloud.



NBC Sports Group and iStreamPlanet join a growing list of companies, including European Tour, deltatre, Dolby Laboratories Inc. and Digital Rapids Corp., which are working with Windows Azure to bring their broadcasting audiences or technologies to the cloud. In addition to Media Services, Windows Azure core services include Mobile Services, Cloud Services, Virtual Machines, Websites and Big Data.



NBC Sports Group comprises broadcast television, cable television, radio and digital sports assets, including NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, NBC Sports Network, Golf Channel, 11 NBC Sports Regional Networks, NBC Sports Radio and all of their respective digital properties. The rights portfolio includes the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic Committee, the NFL, NHL, PGA TOUR, PGA of America, USGA, Churchill Downs, Premier League, MLS, Tour de France, French Open, Formula One, IndyCar and others.