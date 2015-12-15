ASPEN Framework From Evertz and Sony Deployed by NBC Sports

TORONTO—A recent collaboration on an IP production framework from Evertz and Sony that is based on ASPEN technology will be deployed by NBC Sports starting in February 2016, the two companies announced. The framework will provide separated video, audio and metadata IP flows for NBC Sports’ HD productions.

With an IP facility based on ASPEN, NBC Sports can house video, audio and metadata to be on individual IP multicast streams, offering control over sending specific video and audio signals to particular destinations without embedding or de-embedding devices. ASPEN also maximizes bandwidth utilization on 10 GbE interfaces.

The core of the facility is Evertz’ Software Defined Video Networking system, including the EXE40-VSR high capacity switch, 570IPG media gateways and 3067VIP10G multiviewers. Sony contributed IP enabled products.

NBC Sports, Evertz and Sony are all members of the ASPEN Community, which intends to provide an open framework for building IP-based media facilities.



Evertz introduced ASPEN, which stands for “Adaptive Sample Picture ENcapsulation,” last April at the NAB Show. The concept was rolled out as a “robust transport format for uncompressed video on its 570IPG Media IP Gateway module,” and was described as a “key format within Evertz' Software Defined Video Networking solution.” By September, ASPEN had been submitted to the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers for publication as a Registered Disclosure Document (RDD 37). Collaborators included Abekas, ChryonHego, Discovery Communications, Game Creek Video, Hitachi Kokusai, NEP, PacketStorm, Ross Video, Sony, Tektronix, Time Warner Cable SportsNet and Vizrt.



The ASPEN Website was launched last month, and Macnica Americas, Matrox Video, i-Movix and For-A have since joined.