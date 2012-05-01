NBC Olympics to mix London Games with six Calrec Audio Artemis consoles

Calrec Audio will provide six Artemis consoles to NBC Olympics, a division of the NBC Sports Group, for its production of the 2012 London Olympic Games from London, July 27 to Aug. 12.

NBC Olympics will rely on the Artemis audio mixing consoles to provide full audio mixes to the United States during the London Olympics. Two 64-fader Artemis Shine consoles and two 24-fader Artemis Beam consoles will be used in the International Broadcast Center (IBC) for main feeds. The remaining two 40-fader Artemis Beam consoles will be used at the Basketball Arena in Stratford, and for volleyball at Earls Court.

MADI interfaces will be used at the venues to receive audio feeds from the host broadcaster, as well as feeds to and from NBC Olympics' recording rooms where many audio channels are involved.