Nautel TV Transmitters Make American Debut

HACKETTS COVE, NOVA SCOTIA– Broadcast transmitter manufacturer Nautel Limited introduced the NT100, its new low power digital UHF TV transmitter, at the Wisconsin Broadcasters Clinic this week. The product is the first of the new series of Nautel’s low-power digital TV transmitters.



The low-power (providing outputs of 2W–100W) UHF transmitter combines a modulator, amplifier, remote control, adaptive pre-correction and mask filter in a compact unit. Operating in the UHF Wide Band spectrum (470 – 860 MHz), the NT100 is designed with solid-state components and supports major worldwide digital TV transmission standards. Designed as a platform for low-power TV broadcasting, retransmission or gap-filler applications, the 4 RU NT100 is also backed by the company’s customer support.



“We’ll be offering the control, innovation and support that radio broadcasters have come to expect from Nautel will in this new line of low power digital TV transmitters,” Chuck Kelly, Nautel’s director of sales said.



Additional products in the NT Series will be announced in the coming year.





