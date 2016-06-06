NATE Releases Unmanned Aerial Systems Safety Resource

WATERTOWN, S.D.—The National Association of Tower Erectors is providing some summer reading, announcing the release of a new resource document titled “Unmanned Aerial Systems Operations Around Vertical Communications Infrastructure.” The document was created from a collaboration between NATE’s UAS Committee and other representatives from the commercial UAS industry, according to NATE’s press release.

Focusing on small UAS operations around wireless infrastructure, cellular towers, broadcast towers and electrical distribution towers, the document provides UAS utilization guidelines dealing with FAA requirements, flight operations, training provisions, documentations, safety reporting, emergency procedures, weather requirements, noise abatement and hours of operation. According to NATE Executive Director Todd Schlekeway, this will be the first of several best practice documents from the NATE UAS Committee regarding UAS technologies.

The “Unmanned Aerial Systems Operations Around Vertical Communications Infrastructure” resource book is available for free download on NATE’s website.