NATE Releases ‘Riding the Line’ Safety Video

WATERTOWN, S.D.—The National Association of Tower Erectors keep churning out safety videos, recently releasing the third entry of its “Climber Connection” series volume 2, “Riding the Line.”

The new video provides an overview on the best practices for personnel hoisting at a communications tower site. It highlights industry resources available to tower crews and hoist operators to ensure hoisting activities are performed safely. There is also aerial footage of tower technicians riding their line to a designated work section of the tower.

The “Riding the Line” video is available to watch here.