NATE Releases RF and Antenna Safety Video

WATERTOWN, S.D.—The latest video of the National Association of Tower Erector’s Climber Connection campaign is now available. The new video focuses on RF and antenna identification safety.

The video outlines the FCC’s guidelines for maximum permissible RF exposure limits in both controlled and uncontrolled environments. Testimonial footage is also provided from a tower technician discussing thermal and health effects of RF exposure, as well as the importance of antenna identification when assessing RF hazards. Best practice tips for safety around different types of antennas are also included.

The RF and antenna identification safety video is available to watch here. NATE encourages tower technicians to share the video on social media sites using the hashtag #ClimberConnection.

Previous videos released by NATE as part of the Climber Connection campaign can be accessed here. Topics include PPE inspection, 100 percent tie-off, capstan hoist and rigging, workforce professionalism, tower inspection, gravity and weather conditions.