NATE Releases Drone Safety Video for ‘Climber Connection’ Series

FARGO, N.D.—The latest topic the National Association of Tower Erectors are tackling with their “Climber Connection” series of safety videos covers unmanned aerial systems, a.k.a drones.

The NATE UAS operations video highlights the role drones have in the communications tower industry as well as provides a detailed overview on the best practices associated with conducting drone operations at a tower site. Additional topics covered in the video include the current regulatory environment governing commercial drone operations and industry resources available to UAS operators for safe flying.

NATE debuted the its UAS operations video during its main stage presentation at the 2017 Drone Focus Conference. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, Senator John Hoeven (R-ND) and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum were among those in attendance.

Watch the video below or visit NATE’s YouTube page.