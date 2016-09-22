NATE Receives Susan Harwood Training Grant

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Tower Erectors will be the beneficiary of the U.S. Department of Labor’s Susan Harwood Targeted Topic Follow-On Training Grant for the second year in a row. NATE will receive $126,000 to continue offering its industry-specific training for the 2017 fiscal year.

“NATE facilitated the training of over 310 industry employees and employers in fiscal year 2016 due to the resources made available through the Susan Hardwood Grant,” said Todd Schlekeway, NATE’s executive director. “As recipients of the grant, the Association looks forward to continue offering these successful training programs in 12 new markets in 2017.”

Named after the former director of the Office of Risk Assessment in OSHA’s former Directorate of Health Standards, the Susan Harwood Training Grant program has been around since 1978 and provided training for 2.1 million workers, per NATE’s press release.

