NATE Launches Wireless Industry Network Program

WATERTOWN, S.D.—The National Association of Tower Erectors has launched a program with the goal of promoting NATE’s regional, state and local efforts, the Wireless Industry Network (WIN) program. WIN is also meant to support existing state and national wireless organizations and facilitate communication between stakeholders in the wireless industry.

WIN is made up of regional ambassadors and state liaisons that support NATE’s mission and want to expand its message of safety, quality, standards and education. The areas of coverage for the U.S. are broken up into eight regions: Pacific, Southwest, Rocky Mountain, Great Plains, Great Lakes, Northeast, Atlantic Coast and Southeast; there is also a grassroots structure in Canada and a presence in the Bahamas.

WIN also offers a Speakers Bureau of experienced industry executives who are available to deliver keynote addresses, speeches and educational sessions at events.

Heading up WIN will be Scott Krouse, who will have the official title of WIN director. Krouse has 30 years of experience in the industry, eight years of which included serving on NATE’s Trade Show Committee.

NATE has created the WIN Interactive Map to provide information about ambassadors and state liaisons serving in different regions. For more information, visit www.natewin.org.