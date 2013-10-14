NATAS announces 2013 Technology and Engineering Emmy Award winners

Adobe, FOR-A, GoPro, Microsoft, Panasonic and Sony are among the winners of this year’s Technology and Engineering Emmy Awards from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS).

The awards will be presented at CES on January 9, 2014. The reception and presentation will take place in The Bellagio Ballroom at The Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Emmy Awards will go to Sony, FOR-A and SMPTE for “Development, Standardization and Productization of the High Definition Serial Digital Interface.” For “Personalized Recommendation Engines for Video Discovery,” the Emmy goes to John Hey at Adobe Systems, Netflix, TiVo, Google’s YouTube and Amazon.

Panasonic will get an Emmy for “In-Camera Electronic Compensation for Lateral Chromatic Aberrations in External Lenses,” while GoPro is being awarded an Emmy for “Inexpensive Small Rugged HD Camcorders.”

Garrett Brown will receive an Emmy for “Pioneering Wearable Camera Stabilizer Platforms,” while Steven Rutt and Robert A. Diamond are receiving the award for “Pioneering Analog Video Repositioner.”

An Emmy for “Gesture Control Systems for Video and Games (non-touch screen)” will go to Microsoft, Nintendo of America and Sony. Time Warner Cable, Cablevision and Thirdspace (Velocix, Alcatel-Lucent) will receive the Emmy for “Pioneering Work in Implementation and Deployment of the Network DVR.”

The Emmy for “Pioneering Development of Video on Demand (VOD) Dynamic Advertising Insertion” goes to Time Warner Cable and N2 Broadband (owned by Ericsson).

The award for “Development and Standardization of the MPEG-2 Transport Stream” goes to the ISO/IEC JJC1/SC29/WG11 Moving Picture Experts Group.

“The National Academy’s Technology and Engineering Achievement Committee is pleased to honor these technology companies and individuals whose innovation and vision have materially affected the way the audience views television and have set the standard for technological excellence in the industry,” said NATAS committee chairman, Robert P. Seidel, vice president of CBS Engineering and Advanced Technology.