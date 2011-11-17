Nashville's TNDV supports production of 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition'

TNDV (www.tndv.com), a Nashville-based mobile production company, supported a special one-hour episode of the ABC series "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition." The show aired on Nov. 11.

The Veterans Day show saluted military families and focused on issues faced by veterans. The special episode, titled "Rise and Honor," was shot in Waynesville, MO. The multicamera shoot captured various celebrity appearances and other on-location footage from a local school.

TNDV arrived onsite for the shoot in late October, opening its 40ft expanding side mobile production truck, Aspiration, to the cast and crew of the show.

The task was to build a temporary TV production system on a site with no existing infrastructure. TNDV established a multicamera system with multitrack audio recording, intercom systems, signal routing and distribution and playback systems for multiple LED screen and plasma monitors in the auditorium. Aspiration's HD 16:9 system was converted to accommodate the show's SD 4:3 broadcast format.

The comprehensive system allowed the show's crew to record all cameras individually and leave the site with a live-switched, real-time line cut and a full audio mix with multitrack recording.