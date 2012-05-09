NASCAR Speeds Up with RealTraps



CHARLOTTE, N.C.: NASCAR Media Group recently used RealTraps for a studio acoustics solution in an audio mixing and post production room.



According to Wayne Morgan, audio post production mixer with NASCAR Media Group, "I do a lot of commercials and things for 'RaceDay,' post production stuff for TV shows, spots on the internet, and things in that genre. We may get an hour show or a half-hour show, and we have to turn it around the same day. When I was hired here five years ago, I realized right away it's about how fast you do it. It's still about the quality, but it's more about speed and getting things done quickly and knowing what you're hearing. RealTraps plays a big part in that."



"In the past [at previous studios], I'd built my own traps based off (RealTraps co-owner) Ethan Winer's online ideas, but it's nice now that I'm with NASCAR to go directly to RealTraps to get your professionalism and your professionally-made products. It's been a big help to us here."



-- ProSound Network



