NASCAR 3D Racing to TNT via DirecTV

(Image by Adam Balch)



Professional NASCAR drivers won't be the only ones wearing "goggles" on Saturday, July 3. They'll be joined by a small contingent of early adopters who have access to DirecTV — along with the mandatory 3D-enabled HDTV set and requisite 3D glasses for the special TNT coverage.



The NASCAR-TNT team-up for the Coke Zero 400 will air in primetime on the cable network starting at 7:30 p.m. EDT from the Daytona Speedway in Florida.



TNT and NASCAR plan to offer the 3D feed for the July 3 race and at least half a dozen others in the Sprint Cup series.



Also, using the same 3D glasses, the July 3 telecast will also be available via broadband for PC viewers at NASCAR.com. But you'll need a 3D-enabled desktop or laptop PC in order to experience the 3D effects, and there is very little product on the market right now in this category in North America.



Turner Sports said it views its presentation of NASCAR in 3D in primetime as an opportunity to showcase its "signature Wide Open format on TNT, as well as learn more about 3D through this unique presentation online" and on DirecTV.



