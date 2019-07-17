NASA TV Takes One Giant Leap With LiveU

LiveU and NASA TV have joined forces for a live special broadcast on Friday 19th July celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Moon landing.

NASA’s Giant Leaps: Past and Future – Celebrating Apollo 50th as we Go Forward to the Moonwill see NASA TV broadcast live from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the restored Apollo mission control room at Johnson Space Center in Houston and the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

The live special will feature Apollo astronauts, scientists and engineers sharing personal reflections about journeying to the lunar surface.

The LiveU Matrix content management and distribution service will give broadcasters the ability to pick up the official NASA live feed over IP for free.

“We’re honored to help promote NASA’s amazing Apollo 11 Anniversary event,” said Mike Savello, LiveU VP of sales, Americas. “With LiveU Matrix, broadcasters can access high-quality live video and immediately distribute the content without sending a crew to cover the event. Instead, they can receive the official NASA feed and integrate components into their live newscast.”

The live show will take place on 19th July at 1 pm ET. Audiences can watch via the NASA Live website.